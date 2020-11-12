Galion students honor local veterans

In years past, students and staff in the Galion City Schools would welcome veterans into their buildings to deliver speeches, enjoy a student musical performance, create an American Flag, and many other experiences designed to show appreciation for their honored guests.

Enter 2020 and the guidelines for having in-person instruction amidst a global pandemic, and Veterans Day events are very different for the Tigers.

During a “normal” school year, Galion High School would invite veterans into the building for a recognition program and a guest speaker. This year, which is anything but normal, the GHS Student Council stepped up and wrote letters to veterans, which were being delivered throughout the week of Nov. 9.

“It is important that we show our appreciation for our veterans,” high school Principal Ron Williams said. “I’m proud of Ms. (Anissa) Warr, Mrs. (Mikayla) Hackett and our Student Council members for being creative and finding a new way to honor our veterans.”

Students at Galion Primary School also got creative this Veterans Day by creating cards that were delivered to several Veteran Affairs (VA) hospitals around Ohio.

“The idea came from a conversation with Mrs. Crim (Assistant Principal) about a family member who worked for the VA,” said primary school Principal Katy Erlsten. “Our students and staff ran with the idea, and Mrs. Crim’s family member is helping to deliver the cards to the very deserving veterans!”

Galion Middle School students and staff produced a “Thank You” video for veterans that will be shared with the many veteran groups and assisted living facilities in Galion. Intermediate School students and staff observed a momentary pause in the school day to remember veterans and hear about the importance of Veterans Day. Students throughout the district proudly wore red, white, and blue during the school day Nov. 10.

“Veterans Day is an important day for our nation, and it is important that we honor our veterans despite the challenges of this school year,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “I’m so proud of the creativity displayed by our students and staff to show our district’s appreciation to veterans.”

Galion City Schools students and staff had to be more creative this year in honoring military personnel for Veterans Day. Several members of the Galion High School Student Council worked to write letters to veterans that are being distributed throughout the Galion area. Courtesy photo | Galion City Schools https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_GAL111420-GCS-VETERANS.jpg Galion City Schools students and staff had to be more creative this year in honoring military personnel for Veterans Day. Several members of the Galion High School Student Council worked to write letters to veterans that are being distributed throughout the Galion area. Courtesy photo | Galion City Schools