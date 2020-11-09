Outdoor dining extends season

MANSFIELD – This year has presented a lot of challenges to our local restaurants. Dining rooms were closed for months. Carry-out and/or delivery became necessary for survival. This year, outdoor dining options became more popular than ever. We are proud of how our local restaurants faced these challenges head-on.

As some people are still wary of sitting down to an indoor meal at a public place, many diners are still choosing to sit outside rather than inside. As the weather gets colder, restaurants have adapted to extend the outdoor dining season with patio heaters, fireplaces, and even igloos.

Enjoy the cooler seasons with seasonal and award-winning brews. The Phoenix Brewing Company has been updating the taproom to accommodate for additional seating inside with plexiglass barriers and additional bar seating. Outdoors, they will be adding walls to the tent and additional patio heaters for warmth.

Wine and dine in a heated igloo. The Vault Wine Bar created a distinctive dining experience for groups of up to six with heated igloos on their patio. Those igloos will be back and they are also at the patio at Wishmaker House Winery & Wine Bar. 2-hour Igloos reservations are booking up fast, so call and reserve yours ASAP. Each igloo has a different theme.

There is a $150 food / drink minimum to reserve an igloo on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday nights only. All lunches and Sundays have no minimum drink and food purchase. If you do not meet the $150 for your meal, you can buy wine to go as well.

Eat wood fired pizzas around the fire. 1285 Winery at the Blueberry Patch is well known for their pizzas, but locals love their pergola-covered patio which offers a charming view of Ohio’s premier blueberry plantation. Warm up around the fireplace, enjoy a cozy setting on the recently enclosed patio, or cozy up to one of the large heaters and enjoy the changing seasons with live music and an Apple Fire-Cider Wine Slushie.

Atmosphere is everything, and locals love the vibe at DLX. The sidewalk patio at DLX | Dan Lew Exchange has fire pits placed along the sidewalk to warm outdoor diners. With crowd-pleasing live music on the patio, guests are welcome to pull up chairs to the fire pits and stay awhile.

Dine with a commanding view of the changing colors of the leaves on the hills around downtown Mansfield. The patio at Hudson & Essex has a view that gets even better in the fall! There are plenty of heaters on the patio and large umbrellas to block the elements so you can enjoy lunch and dinner with a view while staying warm

Enjoy lunch en plein air. Grab some soup and a panini from Doc’s Deli and enjoy your lunch outside in the crisp fall air. Their patio has a heater to keep guests warm.

Savor the comfort of Bellville’s favorite Italian food with a side of fresh air. Fast Eddie’s has enclosed outdoor dining with heaters to keep everyone warm and toasty.

Maybe the cold never bothered you anyway, but there is still time to dine outside at these local eateries, who still need our support.

Where is your favorite patio? If we forgot one, let us know. Which outdoor dining experience will you choose? Bundle up and share your extended outdoor dining photos with us at info@destinationmansfield.com.