LEESVILLE GRANGE NEWS

Leesville Grange #2078 met at the Jefferson Township Fire Department on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Master/President Donald Graf presided over the meeting. Chaplain Pro-Tem Barb Van Scoit offered prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance to the American Flag. The draping of the charter for Glen Cole was performed by Don Graf, Barb Van Scoit and Priscilla Laughbaum. A memorial was sent to Ohio Grange Patrons of Husbandry Foundation in his memory.

The Legislative Chairman reported on State Controling Board distributing pandemic relief money to bars, restaurants, small businesses and rural hospitals for protective equipment.

The Family Activities Chairperson reported on community service projects of Project Linus, cases for smiles, stuffed toys for hospitals, VOSH, stuff the vehicle for Children’s Hospital, giving personal hygiene products for homeless and plastic caps and lids for Stark County for Junior Fair Board to make bench.

The Deaf Activities Chairman had Barb Van Scoit read an article on high frequency hearing loss.

Community Services Chairman reported C.A.M.P. is collecting monetary donations to buy clothes and food.

Communication was a letter from Judith Carrick with certificates of appreciation for submitting Deaf Activity reports. A magazine entitled “Journey” was received from Flying Horse Farm.

Lecturer’s Program theme for the evening was “Honoring Veteran’s Day”. Kathie Burkman placed second in Grange Program and Agriculture and third place in holiday program.

Two members celebrated their birthday in November, Barb Van Scoit and Priscilla Laughbaum enjoyed chocolate cake and ice cream.

The next regular Leesville Grange meeting will be held at Jefferson Township Fire Department on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Lunch is going to be a traditional family Christmas dish.