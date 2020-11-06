Carter named new editor of Inquirer

GALION — The Galion Inquirer will have a new, but familiar, face effective Monday.

Former Inquirer reporter Andrew Carter is rejoining the newspaper as editor. Carter previously worked in Galion in 2014 and 2015, serving as a sports reporter.

“I am very pleased to have Andrew back at the Galion Inquirer again,” said Vicki Taylor, general manager of the Inquirer and Morrow County Sentinel, both of which are AIM Media Midwest properties. “I am confident that he will do well with his years of experience, his positive attitude, his work ethic and his approachable and pleasant personality.”

Carter, 53, is a veteran of the media industry with nearly 30 years of experience in print and broadcast journalism and public relations. He comes to the Inquirer from the Marion Star, where he was a reporter for the publication that serves Marion County seven days a week.

“I’m looking forward to this new opportunity. There are many good stories to tell in Galion and I’m glad to have that chance. I’m looking forward to meeting people and working with folks in the area.”

His body of work includes serving as managing editor for daily newspapers in Delaware and Gallipolis, Ohio, and his experience working as a sports editor and reporter in daily newsroom settings. He started his career in radio broadcasting in the early 1990s, working first as an on-air personality and sports commentator then moving on to become a news and sports director at multiple radio stations.

Carter was the director of public information and sports information at the University of Rio Grande before making the switch to print journalism in 1999 with Ohio Valley Publishing in Gallipolis.

“Despite the many challenges the newspaper business has faced in recent years, I’m still a believer in community newspapers,” Carter said. “I wouldn’t be here if that wasn’t true. I think community newspapers are necessary and beneficial to towns like Galion and I’m glad to be on board.”

