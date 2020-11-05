GALION AREA NEWS BRIEFS

Galion AD to give

winter sports update

Galion High School Athletics Director Kyle Baughn will share an update about Ohio Department of Health orders regarding high school winter sports and spectators during a live video session starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.

The live broadcast will be available through the District and Athletics Facebook page, as well as the District YouTube channel here -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtyIVgEDzvegrw_i-l8aHsA

Polk Township

sets meeting

Polk Township Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the township meeting hall, 7680 SR 309, Galion.

It is for the purpose of voting on an Issue 1 Project for Brandt Road with CC County, reviewing indigent burial documents, paying of bills related to the burial, and resolution, also purchases for the township pertaining to the CARES Act relief fund.