Galion auditor resigns

GALION — City Auditor Brian L. Treisch announced his resignation effective Nov. 27, 2020.

He cited personal and health issues in the letter of resignation submitted to Galion Mayor Thomas M. O’Leary.

Treisch has served as Auditor for the City since 2013 when Galion changed the form of government. While serving as Auditor, the City exited fiscal emergency in 2018.

“I have been honored to serve the City of Galion, my hometown, and am proud of the accomplishments of the last seven years,” said Treisch. “It has been exciting and challenging to work with the Mayor and Council to make Galion a better place to live. I have decided to retire at this time for personal and medical reasons.”

In addition to serving as Auditor Treisch is in active member in the Galion Kiwanis Club, a member of the consistory of the First United Church of Christ in Galion, serves as president of the Galion Alumni Association, as secretary for Preserving Galion, Inc., and directs the Galion Community Band and Galion Alumni Band.

“I intend to reduce my activities and enjoy a less stressful life,” said Treisch.

O’Leary will appoint a replacement to full the remainder of the term left vacant by Treisch’s resignation. The term will end December 31, 2021.

