Man dies from injuries after being struck by train

GALION — A 54-year-old city man died Wednesday from injuries sustained the previous afternoon when he was struck by a train, according to police Chief Brian Saterfield.

Lawrence Kendall was struck by a northbound CSX train Tuesday around 1:10 p.m. near the closed railroad crossing at South Union Street, police said.

He was transported to Galion Avita Hospital and later flown to an unknown hospital by MedFlight, police said.

According to police, video obtained from CSX showed Kendall was sitting close to the railroad tracks on the south side. He did not move after warning horns were sounded and was struck by the train.

The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is suspected to be a factor with the pedestrian, police said.

