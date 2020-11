CRAWFORD COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS

Summary Results Report

2020 General Election

November 3, 2020

Unoffical Canvass

Crawford County

Statistics TOTAL

Election Day Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

Precincts Complete 35 of 35

Precincts Partially Reported 0 of 35

Absentee/Early Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

Registered Voters – Total 28,213

Ballots Cast – Total 20,359

Ballots Cast – Blank 1

Voter Turnout – Total 72.16%

For President and Vice President

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

DEM Biden / Harris 4,831 23.89%

Hawkins / Walker 50 0.25%

LIB Jorgensen / Cohen 268 1.33%

REP Trump / Pence 15,043 74.39%

Write-In Totals 30 0.15%

Not Assigned 30 0.15%

Total Votes Cast 20,222 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For Representative to Congress

(4TH DISTRICT)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

DEM Shannon M. Freshour 4,478 22.43%

REP Jim Jordan 14,895 74.60%

LIB Steve Perkins 593 2.97%

Total Votes Cast 19,966 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For State Senator

(26TH DISTRICT)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP Bill Reineke 14,389 73.07%

DEM Craig Swartz 4,771 24.23%

Write-In Totals 531 2.70%

Not Assigned 531 2.70%

Total Votes Cast 19,691 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For State Representative

(87TH DISTRICT)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

DEM Nicholas Barnes 4,906 25.01%

REP Riordan T. McClain 14,711 74.99%

Total Votes Cast 19,617 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For County Commissioner

(FTC 1-2-2021)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP Larry Schmidt 17,194 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 17,194 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For County Commissioner

(FTC 1-3-2021)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP Doug Weisenauer 16,671 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 16,671 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For Prosecuting Attorney

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP Matthew Crall 17,176 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 17,176 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For Clerk of the Court

of Common Pleas

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP Janelle Moore 17,016 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 17,016 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For Sheriff

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

DEM Scott M. Kent 14,924 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 14,924 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For County Recorder

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP Julie A. Wells 16,917 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 16,917 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For County Treasurer

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP Cindy Edwards 17,158 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 17,158 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For County Engineer

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP Mark E. Baker 16,964 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 16,964 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For Coroner

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP Christopher Michael Johnson 17,616 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 17,616 100.00%

For Member of the State

Board of Education

(1ST DISTRICT)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

Diana M. Fessler 14,426 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 14,426 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For Justice of the Supreme Court

(FTC 1-1-2021)

TOTAL VOTE %

Sharon L. Kennedy 11,637 66.52%

John P. O’Donnell 5,856 33.48%

Total Votes Cast 17,493 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For Justice of the Supreme Court

(FTC 1-2-2021)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

Jennifer Brunner 8,538 50.48%

Judi French 8,377 49.52%

Total Votes Cast 16,915 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For Judge of the Court of Appeals

(3RD DISTRICT) (FTC 2-9-2021)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

Mark C. Miller 14,727 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 14,727 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For Judge of the Court

of Common Pleas (General Division)

(FTC 2-9-2021)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

Sean Leuthold 17,011 100.00%

Total Votes Cast 17,011 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

(Probate/Juvenile Division)

(FTC 2-9-2021)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

Debra A. Garverick 8,391 45.01%

Patrick T. Murphy 10,250 54.99%

Total Votes Cast 18,641 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 35 of 35

VILLAGE OF CHATFIELD

(RENEWAL)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

FOR THE TAX LEVY 45 70.31%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 19 29.69%

Total Votes Cast 64 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

AUBURN TOWNSHIP

(RENEWAL)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

FOR THE TAX LEVY 286 75.07%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 95 24.93%

Total Votes Cast 381 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

BUCYRUS TOWNSHIP

(RENEWAL)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

FOR THE TAX LEVY 316 60.65%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 205 39.35%

Total Votes Cast 521 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

HOLMES TOWNSHIP

(ADDITIONAL)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

FOR THE TAX LEVY 462 65.25%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 246 34.75%

Total Votes Cast 708 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

WYANDOT EAST

FIRE DISTRICT (RENEWAL)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

FOR THE TAX LEVY 245 69.41%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 108 30.59%

Total Votes Cast 353 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

GALION CITY SCHOOL

DISTRICT (RENEWAL)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

FOR THE TAX LEVY 3,497 62.84%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 2,068 37.16%

Total Votes Cast 5,565 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 11 of 11

MOHAWK COMMUNITY

LIBRARY (RENEWAL)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

FOR THE TAX LEVY 75 57.25%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 56 42.75%

Total Votes Cast 131 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

HURON COUNTY COMMUNITY

LIBRARY (RENEWAL)

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

FOR THE TAX LEVY 3 50.00%

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY 3 50.00%

Total Votes Cast 6 100.00%

Precincts Reporting 1 of 1

Results are unofficial until certified by the Board of Elections.

