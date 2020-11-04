Lions host drive-up Halloween party

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lions and Leos hosted a drive-up Halloween party for all the children in the school district on Thursday evening, Oct. 29. The traditional inside costume judging and awarding of prizes was out of the question this year due to the Chinese Virus pandemic

Lions Marilyn Woodworth and Todd Martin were instrumental in the planning and execution of the party. Lions and Leo members eagerly jumped in to help. The party was held under the portico of the decorated entrance to Hannah Crawford Elementary School.

The hosts were soon overrun by strong men, princesses, robots, Martians, tall windsocks, ducks, super heroes, clowns, and even lions, tigers, and monsters.

With spacing and masking, all went well despite the drizzly weather. A special guest, Mickey Mouse (Jill Kinn), welcomed the children to the spook houses and bags of treats found there. All children were photographed and given their Polaroid picture.

A video showing all of the 197 children who attended the event is posted on YouTube. You may access it by going to the home page of the Colonel Crawford Schools web site at www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us Look for Halloween Drive Thru at the top of the page.

Col. Crawford Lions https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_cc-102920j-Halloween_0004.jpg Col. Crawford Lions Col. Crawford Lions https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_cc-102920j-Halloween_0016-1-.jpg Col. Crawford Lions