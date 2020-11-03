Galion City Schools pass renewal levy

GALION — Voters in the Galion City School District approved the district’s renewal levy for the fourth time since 2001.

The levy is not a new tax and will continue to provide $1.2 million to the district annually, which represents 5.7 percent of its general fund operating budget, for the next five years starting in 2021.

“We are extremely grateful to our community for their continued support of our students, faculty and schools,” Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “The passage of this renewal levy allows us to continue providing the high-quality education and programming that our students and families have become accustomed to.”

The renewal levy helps the district maintain its current level of operations. With its passage, the district will be able to support current staffing levels, 1:1 technology, transportation that exceeds state minimums, smaller class sizes and access to the latest curriculum.

“We will be able to use these operating funds to increase safety and security measures and provide additional mental health resources for our students and staff,” Allerding said. “We will also be able to increase arts, extracurricular and academic programming, including STEM, reading and character building for all Galion students.”

The renewal levy goes into effect in 2021 but will not increase resident taxes. It will last for five years; at which time, it will likely return to the ballot. For more information on Galion City Schools, visit www.galionschools.org.

Voters go to the polls at Galion High School on Tuesday. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_b-110320j-GI-features_0023-1-.jpg Voters go to the polls at Galion High School on Tuesday. Don Tudor for The Inquirer