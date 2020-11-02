Avita adds 3 COVID testing sites

GALION — Avita Health System has opened COVID-19 testing sites at Bucyrus, Galion and Ontario Hospitals.

Patients can be tested for COVID-19, as well as influenza and strep throat, while in their vehicles in the parking lot with an order from a medical provider.

Scheduled appointments are required for testing.

The testing sites will be open at Galion Hospital (South Entrance) from 8 a.m. – 12 noon, Bucyrus Hospital (Cardiac Rehab entrance) from 12 noon – 4 p.m., and Ontario Hospital (east entrance) from noon – 4 p.m.

Medical providers must call to schedule testing and submit an order for patients to be tested at one of these sites. COVID-19 tests can be purchased out-of-pocket without a doctor’s order for $150 by calling 419-462-3437 for an appointment.

Avita’s clinical team will conduct the COVID-19 test via nasal swab through the window of the vehicle. Patients will receive results from their medical provider 2-7 days after testing.

To answer questions about coronavirus, Avita’s COVID-19 Information Hotline is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at 419-468-0800.

For information on Avita’s COVID-19 precautions, visit avitahealth.org.

Courtesy Photo Avita Health System has opened COVID-19 testing sites at Bucyrus, Galion, and Ontario Hospitals. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_Avita-COVID-Testing-Site-full-color-1.jpg Courtesy Photo Avita Health System has opened COVID-19 testing sites at Bucyrus, Galion, and Ontario Hospitals.