Fairway Preschool celebrates Halloween

The preschool classrooms at Fairway School celebrated Halloween in several different ways.

The kids decorated bags to be used to collect treats on Thursday, October 29th as they dressed in all kinds of costumes. Each class got to travel through the halls of the school that had been decorated for the occasion.

They saw bats, cats, ghosts, and a haunted house as they collected treats from staff members. Costumes consisted of a little bit of everything from Minnie Mouse, a Nome, to Darth Vader. Even the teachers and their assistants enjoy this time of year.

They decide on a theme by classroom and come up with their own costumes. This year we saw all the characters from the Wizard of Oz, Unicorns, M & M’s, Cans of Playdough, and Pete the Cat. Even Ms. Faith, the school secretary wore a fantastic homemade Olaf costume, and the Ms. Kim, the Director was dressed as the famous Frozen deer, Sven.

Many other activities lead up to the grand finale for the week. Ms. Tonya’s class made paper pumpkins and talked about what on the inside of the pumpkins the children were craving at home. Ms. Jennifer’s class actually craved a pumpkin.

Ms. Jami’s class did Halloween sticker sheets. Ms. Katie’s class read the book Crankenstein which talked about feelings and then they created their own Frankenstein. Ms. Lydia’s class made a pretend pumpkin patch where the kids got to pick their own pumpkin, and they also let the kids who had been to a real pumpkin patch tell about their experiences.

Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities, located at 1630 East Southern Ave, Suite 101, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820 serves more than 350 children and adults through Fairway School, public schools, Community Services and private providers.

