Teen facing arson charges

LEESVILLE — A 14-year-old is charged with arson for a fire that damaged two buildings in Crawford County.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters responded to the fire in Jefferson Township Saturday.

The fire started at a building that was not occupied and spread to a home next door.

The teen is in custody at the Richland County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 complaint of a possible structure fire in the area of S.R 598 and Leesville Rd. Jefferson Townhip Fire Department arrived on scene at 6867 Leesville Road who requested mutual aid from Crestline Fire Department, Galion Fire Department, and Whetstone Township Fire Department.

The fire had spread from 6867 Leesville Road and caught 6885 Leesville Road on fire.

After an investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old juvenile whose name isn’t being released was taken into custody on arson charges.

