Rent, mortgage, water assistance for Ohioans impacted by COVID-19

MARION — Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission (OHCAC), who serves Marion, Crawford and Morrow Counties, has announced that there are funds available to assist households impacted by COVID-19 with rent or mortgage payments and to prevent water and sewer disconnections beginning Nov. 2.

Ohioans in these counties who are at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level and have fallen behind on rent or mortgage payments, water bills, or sewer payments are encouraged to contact OHCAC to apply for assistance. Funds are available for a limited time and applicants are encouraged to reach out early.

“We are thrilled to have this resource available to help our community maintain safe and healthy homes for their families as we recover from the economic fallout from COVID-19,” said Andrew “Joe” Devany, OHCAC Executive Director.

“Though the funds are available for a short time, this new resource and our experience administering similar programs will help hundreds of households once again find stable ground.”

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the availability of funds last Friday during a joint press conference with members of the General Assembly. The funding is part of the CARES Act stimulus package and are available until December 30, 2020. All households who are experiencing challenges in paying their past due payments should contact OHCAC neighborhood centers at 740-387-1039: ext. 529 in Marion County, ext. 170 in Crawford County, or ext. 672 in Morrow County, to learn more or to complete an application.

“Though the eviction moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control has prevented some residential evictions for non-payment of rent and mortgage bills, late fees are still accumulating,” said Devany. “This funding will make a high impact, will keep families in their homes now, and will prevent future evictions.”