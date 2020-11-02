City offers utility credit to customers

GALION — Through funding provided by the CARES Act, the City of Galion is offering utility customers a credit on their bills.

City Council unanimously passed legislation on Oct. 27 to authorize the credit program.

An application form will be included in the November bill. The form will also be available online at www.galion.city, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Criteria:

• Eligible customers must sign the form to attest they had difficulty making utility payments due to loss of household income, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, or a job lay-off from March 1 through Oct. 1, 2020.

• Maximum credit of $100 per account.

• Account must be an address located Inside the city limits.

• A signed form must be returned by Monday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. via:

• Mail: PO Box 820, Galion.

• Email: galionutilities@galion.city

• In-person: 115 Harding Way East, Galion.

For customers with mobility issues or health concerns, Utility Office staff will work to accommodate you. Call 419-468-6611 to make arrangements.

The credit will not relieve customer of the obligation to pay any remaining utility balance, nor prohibit the City of Galion from collecting late fees or disconnecting utilities as a result of failing to pay on a timely basis.