November events in Richland County

MANSFIELD — The temperatures may be dropping, but there is still plenty to do in Richland County. Get outside and explore the natural wonders of Richland County, or head inside for showstopping performances! Extend Halloween with spooky mini golf and real ghost hunting or get a jump on your Christmas shopping while supporting local businesses.

• Extend the spooky season with Mini Golf Spooktacular (Nov. 6) at Roselawn Mini Golf, where the course will still be decked out with Halloween decorations, lights, fog, and eerie tunes. Hunt for real ghosts in a decommissioned prison at the Public Ghost Hunt (Nov. 28) at the Ohio State Reformatory. Ghost hunters will be divided up based on skill level for tailored experiences for beginners, intermediate, and advanced investigators.

• See what’s new at Kingwood Center Gardens on Free First Monday (Nov. 2). The new Garden Gateway Visitor Center is open which features a café, garden shop, exhibit hall, and more that will transform the visitor experience at Kingwood.

• Shop local and support the small businesses, entrepreneurs, and artisans of Richland County. See what’s happening downtown and shop local boutiques when they’re open late for First Friday Shop Hop (Nov. 6) in Downtown Mansfield. Don’t miss your last chance to shop the First Friday & Saturday Pop-Up Shop (Nov. 6-7) at Social on Main. Start your Christmas shopping for one-of-a-kind gifts at The 51st Annual Holiday Fair (Nov. 20 – Dec 24) at The Mansfield Art Center.

This six-week premier showcase of Ohio Artists and craft makers features a wide variety of handmade creations for sale. While you’re there, get a look at the new wing and the outdoor performance venue.

• Get in touch with nature! The whole family will love to meet amazing birds at the ever-popular Avian Encounters (Nov. 7, 21, 28) at Ohio Bird Sanctuary. Learn something new with a workshop at Gorman Nature Center. This month’s schedule includes a Beginner’s Bird Walk (Nov. 14), Stewardship Workshop (Nov. 14), Birds & Breakfast Bird Walk (Nov. 21), and The Night Sky astronomy program (Nov. 21) and more.

• It’s officially performance season and the local arts need our support now more than ever. Catch the Mansfield Symphony Youth Strings: Fall Concert (Nov. 8) at Mansfield Senior High School. The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic Cinderella: The Broadway Musical (Nov. 14, 15, 21, 22) will delight audience at The Renaissance Theatre main stage and in your home! At-home streaming tickets are available so you can watch the show from the comfort of your own living room. Also streaming live this month, Theatre – “Separate Together: Monologues & Other Works” (Nov. 12-) from OSU Mansfield Theatre.

• Christmas season is coming. Early-bird Christmas tree hunters will want to mark their calendars for Kleerview Farms Opening Day (Nov. 23). Cut-your-own Christmas tree and visit with Santa’s Reindeer. Watch their Facebook page for a full list of holiday activities, coming soon!

And don’t forget, outdoor (patio) dining isn’t over because it’s getting cooler. Check out the heated outdoor offerings on our Local Restaurants Extend Outdoor Dining blog. And check back as it is updated weekly.

For more information visit www.DestinationMansfield.com.