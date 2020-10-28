Ohio BWC infusion of $5 billion will help small businesses survive

Ohio BWC Infusion of $5 Billion Will Provide A Lifeline To Small Business Owners Fighting To Survive

COLUMBUS — NFIB, the state’s leading small business association, issued the following statement on the request by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to the board of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to return an additional five billion dollars back to Ohio employers. This statement can be attributed to Roger Geiger, Executive Director for NFIB in Ohio.

“Ohio small business owners cannot thank the DeWine Administration and the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) enough for returning an additional five billion dollars back to Ohio employers as they continue to be weighed down by this pandemic. This administration has pulled out all the stops to keep Ohio’s economic engine, small business, afloat. This goes a long way to assisting them retaining employees, paying utilities and rent, and keeping the doors open,” said Roger Geiger, Executive Director for NFIB in Ohio.

“The family-owned businesses across Ohio are still battling this coronavirus crisis. They are working overtime to keep employees and customers safe and continue to serve their communities. Over 50 percent of NFIB members say they are experiencing losses in annual revenue this year of 20 percent or more and a significant number are seeing a dip of greater than 50 percent,” he continued.

“Ohio entrepreneurs are running out of options as 90 percent who took Paycheck Protection Loans have told us they have exhausted those funds. We appreciate Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted, and Administrator McCloud for their strong leadership in putting dollars back in the hands of small business owners that are critical to their very survival during these continued uncertain times,” Geiger concluded.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_Ohio-BWC-1.jpg