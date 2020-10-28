Northmor FFA team qualifies

The Northmor FFA Rural Soil Judging Team competed in the state FFA soil judging contest this past week and placed fourth overall qualifying them to travel to the National Soil Judging Contest in Oklahoma City which is held in May. This year’s state FFA contest, due to Covid concerns, was held virtually using pictures and videos. The all sophomore team consisting of Lauren Johnson, Jed Adams, Kylee Bilancini, and Riley Johnson, did a great job for their first time competing in the contest. The team would like to thank the Morrow County SWCD and Ray Van Horn for hosting the county soil judging contest to help them get ready for the state competition.

The Northmor FFA Rural Soil Judging Team competed in the state FFA soil judging contest this past week and placed fourth overall qualifying them to travel to the National Soil Judging Contest in Oklahoma City which is held in May. This year’s state FFA contest, due to Covid concerns, was held virtually using pictures and videos. The all sophomore team consisting of Lauren Johnson, Jed Adams, Kylee Bilancini, and Riley Johnson, did a great job for their first time competing in the contest. The team would like to thank the Morrow County SWCD and Ray Van Horn for hosting the county soil judging contest to help them get ready for the state competition. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_Northmor-FFA.jpg The Northmor FFA Rural Soil Judging Team competed in the state FFA soil judging contest this past week and placed fourth overall qualifying them to travel to the National Soil Judging Contest in Oklahoma City which is held in May. This year’s state FFA contest, due to Covid concerns, was held virtually using pictures and videos. The all sophomore team consisting of Lauren Johnson, Jed Adams, Kylee Bilancini, and Riley Johnson, did a great job for their first time competing in the contest. The team would like to thank the Morrow County SWCD and Ray Van Horn for hosting the county soil judging contest to help them get ready for the state competition. Courtesy Photo