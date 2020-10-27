Marion woman dies Monday evening after crash off Ohio 598 South

GALION —A Marion woman died Monday at Avita Galion Hospital after a late-day crash on Ohio 598 South, south of the Dairy Queen.

Brenda K. Stover, 61, of Marion, was taken from the crash scene to the hospital by the Galion Fire Department, where she died.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call alerting them that a 2000 GMC Sonoma had struck a tree off Ohio 598.

There was one other vehicle involved in the crash, a 2001 Plymouth Voyager driven by Andrey J. Mattox, 63. There was a 27-year-old passenger in the van with Mattox. Neither were injured.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said there was no contact between the two vehicles, which remains under investigation.

