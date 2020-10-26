Galion school board learns about district food service operations

GALION — The Galion school board learned about the district’s food service operations during its regular meeting last week.

Food Service Director Lorie Pennington presented information about the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) food programs in schools, the district’s free breakfast and lunch programs, child nutrition waivers, and expected food service program changes in the district.

“We got exciting news from the USDA and Ohio Department of Education that free meals for all students was extended through June 30, 2021,” Pennington said. “This is wonderful because it ensures nutritious meals are available for all Galion students, regardless of their ability to pay.”

The food service department served 133,765 meals from March 2020 — the time of the pandemic shutdown — to Sept. 30, 2020. This includes five days of free breakfast and lunch for Galion Online Academy students since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, as well as a free breakfast and lunch for every student during remote learning Wednesdays.

“Lorie and her staff do a wonderful job of making sure all Galion students have nutritious meals available every day,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “Our Food Service staff works hard every day and we are lucky to have them as part of the Tiger family.”

The board also accepted donations from many community businesses and organizations for a variety of activities involving Galion students.

Crawford County commissioners donated $6,300 from a coronavirus relief fund.

“We are using this donation to purchase 60 mobile internet hot spots, and accompanying data plans, for those students who are enrolled in the Galion Online Academy and are unable to obtain internet access to complete their schoolwork.” Allerding said.

The next next school board meeting at is Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_Galion-BOE-Crop.jpg