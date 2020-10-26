Restaurants, bars can apply for assistance program

COLUMBUS — The state of Ohio has created a $37.5 million fund to help bars and restaurants that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund will provide $2,500 grants to eligible liquor permit holders in Ohio.

The application for the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund will be available at businesshelp.ohio.gov starting Nov. 2. Businesses applying for funding will be required to establish a registration ID with the state of Ohio. To create a new OH|ID, which provides users with secure access to State of Ohio services and programs, click here.

Permit holders may apply for the liquor assistance funding as well as the Small Business Relief Grant. Funding for the program is contingent on approval by the Ohio Controlling Board.

