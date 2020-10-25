Flu shots available by appointment at Richland Public Health

RICHLAND COUNTY — This year, getting your flu shot is about more than “just the flu.” Flu vaccines will not prevent COVID-19, but they will reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths on the health care system and conserve scarce medical resources for the care of people with COVID-19.

Richland Public Health flu vaccines are available by appointment. Call 419-774-4700 to schedule a time to get your flu shot. Appointments can be made for all ages from 6-months and up. High dose vaccine for seniors is also available.

For additional information about influenza, visit our website www.richlandhealth.org, or talk with your pediatrician or family physician. For special home-bound services, call 419-774-4540.

Influenza is a contagious disease that spreads around the United States every year, usually between October and May. Flu is caused by influenza viruses, and is spread mainly by coughing, sneezing, and close contact. Anyone can get the flu. Flu strikes suddenly and can last several days. Symptoms vary by age, but can include: fever/chills, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, cough, headache, and runny or stuffy nose.

Flu is more dangerous for some people. Infants and young children, people 65 years of age and older, pregnant women, and people with certain health conditions or a weakened immune system are at greatest risk.

“No one likes to be sick. Getting the flu will cause you to miss work or school, along with your favorite activities,” Amy Schmidt, Director of Nursing at Richland Public Health, said. “You might also pass the flu on to your family, friends, or co-workers. Protect yourself and others. Get your flu shot.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cold and flu season runs from approximately October to May, with a peak somewhere between December and February. Flu can be widespread, with up to 49 million cases each year in the United States.

Everyone from age six months and up should get an annual flu shot. The CDC recommends getting your flu shot in October, but if you miss that month, get one as soon as possible.

