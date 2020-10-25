Regional cross country qualifiers: Galion, Colonel Crawford; Northmor boys; area individuals

Northwest District Division II

GALION — With a fourth-place finish in the Girls Division II race Saturday in a district cross country race at Amann Reservoir, Galion advanced to next week’s regional race in Tiffin. In this D-II race, the top four teams advanced to Tiffin, along with the top 12 finishers.

Final Team Standings: 1 Lexington 23; 2 Shelby 97; 3 Milan Edison 99; 4 Galion 100; 5 Ontario 102; 6 Huron 164; 7 Bellevue 202; 8 Port Clinton 206; 9 Clear Fork 218; 10 Clyde 263; 11 Willard 307.

Lexington dominated this race, with four of the top five finishers, including: Halle Hamilton, who won in 18:35.4; followed by Lily Weeks, third in 19:14.1 ; Elyana Weaver, fourth in 19:18.0; and Emma Wise, fifth in 19:30.3.

Galion’s Raygann Campbell, a freshman, was eighth overall, with a personal best time of 19:51.8; Teammate Zaynah Tate, a senior, also turned in her best time ever, when she finished 18th overall in25:45.7.

Other Galion finishers were headed to Tiffin include: 25 Gates, Brooklyn 21:34.9; 26 Smith, Ava 21:43.2; 27 McDonald, Emily 21:44.4; 54 Perkins, Natalee 24:00.7; 57 Lester, Dezi 24:10.4.

In the Division II boys race, Galion did not advance any runners.

Running for the Tigers were: 31 Taylor, Chad 18:13.0; 34 Horn, Braeden 18:17.6; 48 Butler, Cannon 19:06.4; 51 Kiser, Kellen 19:09.9; 56 Storie, Jacob 19:23.1; 62 Gabriel, Holden 19:39.9;; 84 Slone, Zach 21:13.1.

Final Team Standings — 1 Shelby 34; 2 Huron 67; 3 Lexington 88; 4 Perkins 111; 5 Ontario 174; 6 Bellevue 189; 7 Mil. Edison 190; 8 Clyde 217; 9 Galion 220; 10 Willard 255; 11 Vermilion 264; 12 Port Clinton 293; 13 Clear Fork 36.

Huron’s Salador Sherer won the race with his time of 16:31.0. He was a half second ahead of Shelby’s Huck Finnegan, who was second in 16:31.5.

Northwest District Division III

There were two races in each of the Division III girls and boys races. In this race the top three teams and 12 individuals advanced.

Colonel Crawford won the Division III District 1 girls race with just 42 points, followed by: 2 Margaretta 51; 3 Wynford 94; 4 St. Paul 100; 5 Lakota 102; 6 Mohawk 143; 7 Buckeye Central 171.

The Lady Eagles had four of the top nine runners and five of the first 18, which was won by Lakota’s Reilly Cozette in 19:48.00.

The Lady Eagles’ Cecelia Chase, a freshman, was second in 20:08.6; senior teammate Ally Hocker was sixth in 21:08.1; senior Alison Manko was eighth in 21:16.1; freshman Izzy Roston was ninth in 21:19.8 6:51.5 4:15.9 and sophomore Maria Smith was 18th in 22:05.5 7:06.2. Also running for Crawford were Caydence Agee, who was 26th in 22:45.8; and Sheba Sulser, who was 33rd in 31 23:18.8.

In the Division III District 2 race, Old Fort, Seneca East and Crestview advanced. Crestline had two racers. Ashlyn Calnek was 35th in 24:11.3 and Elizabeth Schubert was 65th in 43:38.2.

In the Division III District 1 boys race, Norwalk St. Paul, Lakota and Old Fort advanced as teams. Plymouth’s Levi Robinson won the race in 16:41.1

But Colonel Crawford’s Luke Lawson and Crestline’s Danny Kiser advanced to the Tiffin regional as individuals. Lawson, a junior was ninth, with a time of 18:06.3 and Kiser, also a junior, was 11th in 19:08.8.

Also running for Colonel Crawford: 25 Hoffman, Jacob 18:40.5; 42 Risner, Trent 19:37.6; 44 Trubee, Gavon 19:43.8; 45 James, Carson 19:46.8; 46 McKibben, Mason 19:50.6; and 51 Kostilnik, Matt 20:49.7.

Crestline’s other two runners: 62 Dawdy, Malachai 24:53.0; and 64 Lash-Delong, Mason 28:58.2.

In the Division III District 2 race, New London, Crestview and Wynford advanced.

Central District

HILLIARD —In the Division III boys and girls races at Hilliard Darby High School, the top three teams and 12 finishers in each race advanced to the Pickerington regional.

Mount Gilead and Northmor each advanced as teams in the Division II District 1 boys race. Mount Gilead won the championship with just 39 points, followed by Grandview Heights (65) and Northmor (74).

Grandview Heights’ Derek Amicon won the race in 16:19.11 followed by Mount Gilead’s Michael Snopkin, in 17:01.1. Also racing for Mount Gilead and advancing: 6 Mowery, Eric 17:49.6; 7 Shipman, Brett 17:56.3; 11 Supplee, Reed 18:14.7; 13 Bartlett, Parker 18:18.3; 26 Kemp, Ethan 19:36.1; and 33 Walsh, Seamus 19:57.7.

Northmor’s top finisher was Ryan Lehman, a freshman, who placed eighth overall in 18:06.1. Northmor’s regional qualifiers also include: 14 Weaver, Lucas 18:31.1; 16 Radojcsics, Connor 18:45.7; 17 Healea, Griffin 18:53.7; 19 Keen, Kooper 18:56.4; 28 Diehl, T.J. 19:40.1; and 36 Cooper, Bryce 20:03.7.

In the Division III District 2 girls race, Northmor placed fourth, failing to advance by one place. Also, the Lady Knights’ Julia Kanagy, who was 16th overall, ended up just short of advancing as an individual. Kanagy’s time was 21:57.4; Also running for the Northmor ladies: 19 Johnson, Lauren 22:16.1; 20 Johnson, Riley 22:19.1; 39 Wright, Kristie 23:46.2. 41 Jordan, Emilee 23:57.6; 44 Yaussy, Maddison 24:27.5; and 53 Goodson, Olivia 25:29.6.

In the Division III District 1 race, Mount Gilead won the team title, advancing along with Johnstown Northridge and Centerburg. The Lady Indians finished 1-2-3 in their race, behind senior Allison Johnson in 19:00.4; Senior Emily Hanft in 20:22.6 6:33.1 and junior Michaela McGill in 20:27.1. The other Mount Gilead racers were: 9 Millisor, Olivia 21:59.8; Selia Shipman 10 23:18.5; 18 Grandstaff, Kamry 24:04.1 7:44; and 27 Wallace, Karley 25:23.5.

Galion, Crawford girls teams; Northmor boys; individuals advance