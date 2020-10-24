Rent, mortgage relief coming to Ohioans

COLUMBUS — Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof , Governor Mike DeWine and others this week announce the creation of the “Home Relief” program to assist Ohioans facing evictions, foreclosures, and water service shut-offs during the current COVID-19 health pandemic. Approximately $55 million for this program will be provided by the federal CARES Act, and the state Controlling Board expects to meet on Monday, October 26 to approve the funding.

Also announced was the “Small Business Relief” grant program, which will provide $125 million in funding for small businesses with under 25 employees to use for pandemic-related expenses. An additional $38 million in grant dollars will also be directed to Ohio’s approximately 15,000 bars and restaurants.

Details and eligibility information on the Small Business Relief Grant, Home Relief Grant, and the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund are available at businesshelp.ohio.gov. Ohioans will be able to apply for the relief funding beginning November 2.

“Ohioans are working hard to overcome the setbacks this year has dealt us,” said Obhof. “The Senate is committed to providing relief to help our families and our workforce find safety, stability, and hope for the future.”

The Senate also announced the Controlling Board expects to approve additional CARES relief funding for Ohio’s hospitals, non-profits, arts organizations, and colleges and universities.

$25 million in grant dollars for non-profits to assist 501c3 charitable groups who are working every day to help those in need.

$100 million for Ohio’s colleges and universities to use for increased COVID-19 testing and prevention programs.

$62 million targeted to the state’s smaller hospitals that are providing critical care to Ohioans.

$20 million for performing arts groups to use for hardships related to COVID-19

“We are directing CARES relief dollars to Ohioans who need it most – those who are facing the loss of their home, the non-profits and hospitals on the front lines of treating those affected by the pandemic, and our small businesses that keep our economy moving,” added Dolan.

