Richland SWCD planning Halloween-themed voting event

MANSFIELD — Join Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) for a fun-filled opportunity to vote for two open board supervisor seats on Friday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Richland SWCD office, 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 205B, Mansfield, Ohio. This Halloween-themed event will include treats or voters.

The Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission will cause an election of two Board Supervisors of the Richland Soil and Water Conservationist District Commission (Richland SWCD) to be held in accordance with Chapter 940 of the Ohio Revised Code.

Board Supervisors are interested, conservation-minded, local leaders who promote conservation of the county’s natural resources through education, planning and technical assistance which are key to the success of the District. Supervisors advocate for the District, participate in monthly board meetings, assist with programs and services, and attend area and state meetings. The elected Supervisors will begin their three-year term as public officials in January 2021.

The 2020 Richland SWCD Board Supervisor candidates are Brian Alt, Jodie Dees, Daniel Fletcher, Michael Graham, and Robert McConkie, Jr.

Absentee voting ends Nov. 3, 2020. If you can’t make it to vote Oct. 30, election ballots may be obtained from the Richland SWCD office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon at 1495 W. Longview Avenue, Suite 205B, Mansfield, OH 44906, by calling 419-747-8686, or at Contact@RichlandSWCD.net. Absentee ballots must be received by the Richland SWCD office by November 3, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. Individuals who own or occupy land within the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District and are 18 years of age or older may vote for the supervisor.

To learn more about the 2020 Richland SWCD Board Supervisor candidates, visit https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/board-supervisors.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_swcd-icon-1.jpg