Posted on October 23, 2020 by Russell Kent Gallery: Galion High School Senior, Marching Band and homecoming celebration; Photos by Lynne Foust Education, Lifestyle, Local, Local Sports, News, Top Stories Queen Samantha Comer Homecoming includes, from the left, The court from left to right is Kayla Hardy, Mara Windbigler, Samantha comer, Sydney Eckert and Kierra Pigg. Photo by Lynne Foust Queen Samantha Comer Photo by Lynne Foust Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x Load comments