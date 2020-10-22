Richland SWCD offering two internships

MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is pleased to announce applications are being accepted from current college students for two (2) paid internship positions. The internships are being funded with assistance from the Richland County Foundation. One is an environmental intern position who will assist with the Clean Water Act’s Municipal Stormwater MS4 program, and the second intern will assist with Communications. The application deadline for both internships is November 6, 2020. Details and how to apply for each position may be found on the Richland SWCD website: https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/internships or by calling 419.747.8686.

The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_swcd-icon.jpg