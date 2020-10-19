Free shredding days set in Galion, Crestline

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce and the Galion Safety Council are collaborating to host a “Galion Shred It Day” on Thursday, October 29 and a “Crestline Shred It Day” om October 30.

These are free community events and will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

In Galion, Shred-it Day will be held in the parking lot behind the Chamber Office, off North Union Street between Harding Way West and West Church Street.

In Crestline, the event will be in the parking lot behind Park National Bank and the gazebo.

Hot dogs will be grilled out for lunch that day during the event and donations will be accepted with proceeds to benefit the Galion Kiwanis Kid’s Toy Drive for the Galion even,t and the Crestline Community Development Team for the Crestline Event.

We encourage community members to bring up to five boxes (bankers’ boxes) of your unwanted paperwork to be destroyed safely and securely free of charge.

MARCA will be onsite, but boxes will be taken back to their facility to provide secure document destruction.

Identity theft and fraud are a rational fear for individuals and businesses. By simply shredding old tax records, insurance records, bank statements, cancelled checks, health records, financial documents and all other sensitive documents you can help stop identity thieves in their tracks.

For more informtion, call Miranda Jones at the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce at 419-468-7737.

