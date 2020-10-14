Crawford Partnership’s State of the Vision is Oct. 22; It will be a virtual program, sign up to watch

BUCYRUS — In response to COVID-19 and after careful consideration, the Crawford Partnership will host this year’s event virtually on October 22, 2020. This is in the best interest of our attendees, vendors, and the community.

During the State of the Vision, the partnership’s directors will share via live-stream key highlights from the prior year, announce vision and plans for upcoming initiatives, and recognize local leaders and organizations with awards in the following categories: Innovation, Collaboration, Economic Development, Community Development, and CU Lead Alumni Impact.

This year’s presentation, in production with New Day Creative, will include a short feature film entitled “I. Am. Crawford.”

The film will give viewers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at the people, places, and projects that shape the identity of Crawford County, through the lens of the Crawford: 20/20 Vision Plan and will vividly paint a vision for the next decade.

T0 view the film trailer or register for the event, visit the event page, on www.crawfordpartnership.org. You can also email partnership@crawfordpartnership.org or call 419-569-1809 to learn more.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_state-of-the-vision-1-1.jpg