Tigers in final tuneup for MOAC cross country meet

MARION —In a final tuneup before hosting Saturday’s Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference cross country meet at Amann Reservoir, Galion High School freshman Raygann Campbell and senior teammate Brooklyn Gates finished 1-2, helping Galion to a second-place finish behind Colonel Crawford in last week’s Prairie Division race at the 18th Harding Invitational cross country meet.

Campbell’s winning time was 19:54.90. She finished just ahead of Gates, who had a time of 19:56.30. It was Gates’ best time ever and puts her at No. 5 on the Top Ten board of runners in Galion High School history.

Zaynah Tate was 11th for Galion in 21:53.20, Ava Smith 16th in 22:07.80 and Emily McDonald 27th in 23:23.40. Other runners for the Lady Tigers were Nataliee Perkins 24:00.70; Nora Harding 24:28.80; Jasmine Clingman 24:47.70 and Amrara Ratcliff 30:09.80.

Galion freshman Chad Taylor had the best finish for the Tigers in the Prairie Division boys race. He finished in 18:09.40, good for seventh place overall. Galion was third in the team races.

Also scoring for Galion were Braeden Horn 13th in 18:28.80; Simon Shawk 20th in 19:12.50; Holden Gabriel 21st 19:15.50; Cannon Butler 27th in 19:22.00. Other Galion racers included Kellen Kiser 19:43.30; Jacob Storie 20:41.60; Ben Horn in 21:15.80; Grayson Willacker 22:07.00 and Riley Gabriel 22:5.10.

MOAC Race Schedule for Oct. 17

9 a.m. — Middle School Boys Race

9:30 a.m. — Middle School Girls Race

10:30 a.m. — Varsity Boys Race

11:15 a.m. — Varsity Girls Race

Noon — High School Boys and Girls Open Race

1 p.m. — Elementary Race (Open to any school having runners)

