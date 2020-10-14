Galion area news briefs

St. Paul UMC food pantry Saturday

GALION — The drive-thru food Pantry at St Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., in Galion, will be open Saturday, Oct. 11 from 9-11 a.m. Volunteers from the church will take your order while you remain in your vehicle and then load it for you. Those in vehicles must wear face masks.

Galion Historical Society membership drive

GALION — The Galion Historical Society kicked off its 2020 membership drive Oct. 1

“Carve Out A Minute To Join” the Galion Historical Society via their website with a few clicks of a button. Supporting local history has never been easier and you can do it from the comfort and safety of home at www.galionhistory.com/memberships/

Check or cash memberships can be sent to P.O. Box 125 Galion, OH 44833. Any person or family joining the Historical Society at the $25+ level will be entered into a weekly drawing (starting the week of 10/5) for gift cards from local businesses including, H&K Watkins, Cake & Icing, 1803 Taproom, and Tiger Blendz. If joining by referral of a current member, please indicate that person’s name when joining and they will be entered into the weekly drawings.

All Galion Historical Society members will be invited to a sneak-peek event in 2021 at the Historical Society’s new museum location — The Hayden Helfrich Annex — that features large equipment artifacts with a focus on Galion’s industrial heritage. All members of the Society receive our quarterly newsletter, The Historian, which features stories and photos of old Galion, as well as, news on upcoming events!

The Galion Historical Society is grateful for the community’s support during such an unprecedented year. All memberships are donations to the Society as we carry out our mission to preserve and promote Galion’s history.

Immunizations available at Galion health department

GALION — Immunization appointments are available at the Galion City Health Department on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 at 113 Harding Way East. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Also, the health department has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing and treatment and PrEP) on Mondays and Fridays. Call to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

From Citizens to Patriot group to meet

GALION — The public is invited to attend From Citizen to Patriot’s next educational forum from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, October 15 at Galion Grace Point Life Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. The forum will be centered around the upcoming results of the election in November. Join us for an informative night with guest speakers, door prizes and free copies of the U.S. Constitution. For more information, call 419-468-5116 or 419-468-2944.