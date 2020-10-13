Crawford County seniors, alpacas get up close and personal

BUCYRUS — Can you ride an alpaca? Where did alpacas originate from? Do people eat alpacas?

These were just a few of the many questions seniors asked Lisa, Steve and Hunter Gibbons of New Beginnings Family Farm, 5300 State Route 181 in Galion, Galion during a program Friday at the Crawford County Council on Aging. The Gibbons brought two alpacas, Brody and Charlie Brown, to visit with the seniors. Seniors were able to interact with the animals, pet them and feed them treats of apple slices and carrots. The Gibbons also provided two items made from alpaca fur to serve as door prizes for the registered attendees, a pair of socks and a Santa Claus pin.

“I’ve heard great feedback from our seniors about the animal programs we’ve hosted this year,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator. “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve had to be very creative in ways to host safe, outdoor fun for our seniors. I definitely plan on continuing to host animal programs at the COA next year when the weather is once again warm and I’m back from maternity leave.”

Lisa was the main presenter and answered most of the questions from the audience. People do not ride alpacas, but they do ride llamas. Alpacas tend to weigh around 250 pounds or more, whereas llamas are larger and can weigh 500 pounds or more. Alpacas are from South America/Peru. And yes, people in some countries eat alpacas.”

The next activity at the Council on Aging is outdoor bingo, planned 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Registration is full, but seniors may call to be added to the wait list.

Chicken BBQ tickets will be sold until Oct. 16. For just $8 the meal includes half-barbecued chicken, bacon and cheese scalloped potatoes, homestyle green beans and a dinner roll. The meal is catered by Special Occasions Catering. Proceeds benefit the COA activities department. Call 419-562-3050 for tickets. Cash and checks are accepted forms of payment.

On Oct. 28, Council on Aging employees will be dressed in costume outside the building handing out treat bags to seniors who pre-register by Oct. 19 during the COA’s No Tricks Just Treats drive-thru event. Registration is required to receive a treat bag. Bags contain activity sheets, crafts and treats.

To register for activities, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050, Opt. 4 or email cmoody@cccoa.org. COA activities are open to Crawford County seniors age 55 and older.

Seniors enjoyed interacting with two alpacas from New Beginnings Family Farm. They were able to pet the alpacas and feed them treats of apple slices and carrots.

Staff report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974. The mission of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is to be a focal point for the provision of advocacy, and in-home and community-based services, which will enhance the quality of life for the older adult population of Crawford County by facilitating their efforts to maintain maximum independence as they exercise their right to remain living with dignity in the community.

