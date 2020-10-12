Galion earns No 2 seed in volleyball draw; will play for sectional title Oct. 21 at GHS

GALION — The Galion Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the Division II Northwest 1 sectional/district volleyball tournament that begins next week.

The Tigers, at 14-4 and having clinched another Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship, will play their first game on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. — in Galion, for a sectional championship — against the winner of an Oct. 19 game between No. 8 seed Shelby and No. 9 seed Clear Fork. The Whippets are 6-12; the Colts are 8-7.

If Galion keeps winning, all their games will be at home until the district championship game Oct. 28.

Sandusky Perkins received the district’s top seed and opted to play in the first round, against No. 13 seed Clyde on Oct. 19. If Perkins keeps winning, they will host the district championship game Oct. 21.

Other teams in the district and their seeds are No. 7 Oak Harbor, which plays No. 10 Norwalk on Oct. 19; No. 3 Tiffin Columbian, which plays No. 11 Port Clinton on Oct. 19; No. 4 Vermilion, which plays No. 14 Mansfield Senior on Oct. 19; and No. 12 Lexington, which plays No. 5 Bellevue on Oct. 19. Shelby is the No. 6 seed and will play the winner of the game between Perkins and Clyde.

District semifinals are Oct. 26, with the district title game Oct. 28.

Northmor plays Harvest Prep on Oct. 22

Northmor was awarded the top seed in the Division IV Central District sectional/district bracket. If the Lady Knights beat No. 19 seed Canal Winchester Harvest Prep — at Northmor at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 — they will play for a sectional championship — also at home — Oct. 24 at 2:30 p.m. vs. either No. 11 Columbus Tree of Life, No. 12 Ridgedale or No. 4 seed Delaware Christian.

Other top seeds in the Central District are No. 2 Newark Catholic, No. 3 Lancaster Fisher Catholic. The district tournament semifinals are Oct. 27 and the finals Oct. 31.

Crestline plays Mansfield Christian on Oct. 2o

Crestline is in the Division IV, Northwest 1, sectional/district bracket. The Lady Bulldogs, with a No. 8 seed plays play Mansfield Christian No. 9), at Crestline, on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. The winner of that games plays No. 3 seed Norwalk St. Paul on Oct. 22 in the Division IV sectional title game.

Monroeville is the No. 1 seed; Buckeye Central No. 2, and Seneca East No. 3.

Crawford plays Ashland Crestview on Oct. 19

In the Division II Northwest 1, sectional/district bracket, Colonel Crawford earned a No. 9 seed and will play at Crestview (No. 6) at 5 p.m. Oct. 19. The winner of that game will play No. 3 seed Castalia Margaretta for a sectional title on 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

The top seeds in Crawford’s district are No. 1 Huron, No. 2 Pemberville Eastwood and No. 4 Milan Edison.

Northmor gets top seed in Central District bracket