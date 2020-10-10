Galion names new wastewater supervisor

GALION — The City of Galion recently hired Jamie Mendoza as supervisor of the Water Treatment Plant on West Railroad Street. The facility is responsible for producing an average of 1.3 million gallons of clean drinking water each day.

Mendoza views Galion’s knowledgeable staff as a strength. In terms of goals, he said he will focus on training new operators as veteran staff members begin to retire, and work with city administration to make facility improvements.

“I intend to work closely with the current staff and administration in the city to continue providing quality drinking water,” Mendoza said. “Using my knowledge from working in other public water systems throughout Ohio, we will use the resources available to make the necessary plant improvements to provide safe drinking water now and for the future.”

After graduating from Fremont Ross High School, he began taking licensing courses offered by Operating Training Committee of Ohio, where he would eventually earn a Class III Water Supply License.

Previously, he worked as water superintendent for the Village of Put-in-Bay, where he helped to resolve EPA findings, develop an Asset Management Plan, and complete a Corrosion Control Study. He has also worked as a maintenance technician for the City of Huron and an operator for the City of Sandusky and Ottawa County Water Treatment.

On what interested him to apply for the job opening, Mendoza said one of his mentors was a former water superintendent for Galion.

His wife, Julia, is a registered nurse. They have two sons, Dalton, 8, and Nicolas, 3. In his free time he coaches youth wrestling. He also holds a seat on the Ohio Northwest District AWWA (American Water Works Association) Board as Second Vice Chairmen.

