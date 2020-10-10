There are lots of voting opportunities before Nov. 3

BUCYRUS — Absentee ballots have arrived at the Crawford County Board of Elections for the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

You also may vote by coming into the office during the following hours:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, from October 6, 2020 through October 9, 2020;

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, from October 12, 2020 through October 16, 2020;

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, from October 19, 2020 through October 23, 2020;

8 a.m. to 4: p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020;

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020;

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, from October 26, 2020 through October 30, 2020;

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020;

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020;

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020;

You may also apply by mail. We have a form you can request or just write a letter giving your Crawford County address, where you want the ballots mailed if it is a different address, your date of birth, the last 4 digits of your Social Security number or your driver’s license number, the date of election, a statement that you are a qualified elector. Please sign your name.

Absentee balloting by mail ends on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at noon.

Absentee balloting in person ends Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Our office will be open until 2:00 p.m. on that day for absentee voting.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the BOARD OF ELECTIONS OFFICE by 7:30 p.m. on election day.

Please note that our office has moved across the street to 112 E. Mansfield St. in the Lower Level of the County Administration Building.

If anyone has any questions they should call the Board of Elections Office at 562-8721

