Football playoffs start Saturday; Galion, Northmor have home games

GALION — Don’t forget, playoff football gets underway in Crawford and Morrow counties Saturday as this COVID-19 distorted continues with the state football playoffs.

The 3-3 Galion Tigers are sporting a re-invigorated offense and defense, having defeated a tough Lucas club 24-13 a week ago, snapping a two-game losing streak.

The Tigers’ Wilson Frankhouse is the No. 4 passer in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. Thus far this season he has completed 68 of 127 passes for 761 yards. He has thrown seven TD passes and has four interceptions. Frankhouse has been the top rusher for the Tigers, with 382 yards on 117 carries. He has and three rushing TDs.

Hanif Donaldson is the top receiver in the league with 31 catches for 351 and six touchdowns. Jackson Staton has 15 catches for Galion for 233 yards and a TD.

On overall defense, Galion is second in the league behind Clear Fork. But they do have the leaders in several categories.

The Tigers’ Brayden Eckels (90 tackles) and Gage Vanderkooi (86 tackles) are Nos. 2 and 3 in the MOAC in tackles. Staton is No. 7.

Caleb Branstetter and Jordan Williams are Nos. 1 and and 2 in sacks. Branstetter has 10, Williams has seven.

Vanderkooi and Donaldson are tied atop the league with three forced fumbles apiece. Vanderkooi has recovered three fumbles, and teammate Jordan Williams has 2.

Frankhouse is tied for fourth in the league with two interceptions.

Galion plays Rocky River Lutheran West on Saturday

Game time is 7 p.m. at Heise Park’s Unckrich Stadium. The Tigers, the No. 16 seed, will play Rocky River Lutheran West, the No. 17 seed. The winner of the Galion/Rocky River game will play top-seeded Bellevue on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

With 24 teams in the bracket, eight teams received byes. Shelby is the No. 2 seed.

Other Oct. 10 games include Ontario vs Vermilion, Milan Edison vs. Clear Fork, Port Clinton vs. Sandusky Perkins, Rossford vs. Wooster Triway, Oberlin Firelands vs. Upper Sandusky, Bryan vs. Lorain Clearview, and Clyde vs. Sheffield Brookside.

Other first round byes in Division 14 are Kenton, No. 8; LaGrange Keystone, No. 4; Van Wert, No. 5; Napoleon, No. 7; Huron, No. 3; and Wauseon, No. 6.

Northmor plays Loudonville on Oct. 10

The Knights are the No. 15 seed in Division VI, Region 23 and are scheduled to play host to Loudonville, the No. 18 seed at Northmor.

The winner of that game will play at No. 2 seeded Centerburg on Oct. 17.

Beverly Fort Frye is the No. 1 seed in that Region

Mount Gilead is the No. 24 seed and plays No. 9 Seed Lore City Buckeye Trail on Oct. 10. The winner of that game plays the winner between Columbus Africentric and KIP Columbus on Oct. 17.

Colonel Crawford earns first-round bye

In Division VI, Region 22, Colonel Crawford was awarded a No. 2 seed and received a first-round bye.

On Oct. 17, the unbeaten Eagles will play the winner of an Oct. 10 game between Seneca East and Delta in North Robinson.

Crestline is in Division VII, Region 25

The Bulldogs do not appear on the bracket released Thursday by the OHSAA

Crestline chose not to take part in the playoffs and had a game scheduled this week vs. Bucyrus.

Ticketing process

All playoff tickets will be sold online through www.OHSAA.org/tickets and will be available starting Tuesday, October 6.

Playoff schedule and format

Divisions, I, II, III and VII will play on Friday nights. Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday nights. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

State championship games

The Division I state championship game will be played Friday, November 13. The specific dates and times for the state championship games in Divisions II through VII will be announced at a later date, but will be played within the November 19-22 date range. Sites will be announced at a later date, as well, but it is unlikely that all seven games will be played at the same venue. There will be no state championship games that happen simultaneously, as each game will have its own time slot.

