Galion street paving plan announced; work starts Oct. 13

GALION — The City of Galion’s annual street paving program will start next Tuesday, Oct. 13

This program is different from the current Harding Way paving project, which is a project of the Ohio Department of Transpotation.

The Shelly & Sands company of Mansfield was awarded the contract with a bid of $343,592.

Streets to be paved are as follows, in the order the contractor will move:

Grand Street, from Boston to Clymer;

Orange Street, from Atwood to Grand;

Grove Avenue, from Orange to Union;

South Liberty Street, from Harding Way to Atwood;

North Washington Street, from Harding Way to Payne;

Grant Street, from Fairview to North Columbus;

North Market Street, from Hetrick to Switzer;

Edward Street, from East to Cummings.

Galion wll be paving a this total of 2.2 miles city streets. Streets are selected based on several factors, including primarily pavement condition, average daily traffic and estimated cost.

“No parking” signage will be posted this week.

Residents are required to avoid parking within these areas during the project.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/10/web1_web1_Road-construction.jpg