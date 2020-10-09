Galion headed for state golf tournament for 4th straight year after dominating performance at D-II district

GALION — Galion’s boys golf team is headed for the state tournament for the fourth year in a row after dominating the competition Thursday in a Division II district tournament at Findlay Country Club.

The state tournament is next Friday and Saturday at The Ohio State University golf course in Columbus.

How good was this version of the Tigers?

As good as they’ve ever been. They had the top two players in the district tournament, three of the top four and all four of their scorers were among the top six.

Spencer Keller, a senior, shot rounds of 40 36-76 on the par 72 course to claim medalist honors. Senior Matt McMullen was 2 strokes back at 39-39-78; Senior Bronson Dalenberg turned in scores of 41 40-81, and sophomore Nick McMullen fired rounds of 41 41-82.

Junior Max Longwell’s 96 was the Tigers’ drop score.

Galion’s team score of 317 was 25 strokes better than second place Liberty Benton, which finished with a 342.

In this Division II district, the top two teams (Galion and Liberty-Benton) and top two players not on a qualifying team advanced to next week’s state tournament at Ohio State.

Ontario’s Ryan Chapman, with an 81, and Wauseon’s Andy Scherer, with an 82, qualified as individuals to the state tournament.

Ottawa-Glandorf (353), Bryan (354), Wauseon (363), Shelby (375), Port Clinton (382), Swanton (387) and Sandusky Perkins (394) failed to qualify for state.

The Tigers will try to better last year’s sixth-place finish at North Star in Sunbury. Galion’s team score was 677, with individual scores of Spencer Keller 73 84 -157, which was 13 over par; and Matthew McMullen 75 82 157; Bronson Dalenberg 86 94-180; Nick McMullen 90 93-183; Max Longwell 93 100-193.

Spencer Keller and Matt McMullen tied for 10th overall, which earned them second-team all-Ohio status.

In 2018, the Tigers played the Scarlet Course at Ohio State, and finished fifth in the team standings, with a score of 679. Members of that team were Matt McMullen 78 85-163; Spencer Keller 84 83-167; Matt Kingseed 84 90-174; Jack McElligott 87 88-175 and Kaleb Harash 94 96190.

In 2017, back at North Star, Galion was sixth in the team standings, with a score of 658; Players on that squad were Jack McElligott 76 76-152; Matthew McMullen 77 82-159; Mitch Dyer 87 84-171; Spencer Keller 90 86 176 and Matt Kingseed 94 97-191.

Columbus Academy, from Gahanna, is a three-time defending state champion in Division II boys golf action.

Galion wins D-II district; have four of the top six individual scores