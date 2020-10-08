Community foundation names new board member

BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County Board of Trustees welcomed a new Board member at their most recent meeting: Hannah Jacobs.

Jacobs is currently a project manager for Ohio Mutual Insurance Group. Prior to that, she served as communications director for the Crawford Partnership, where she led a rebrand of the organization and worked with many community organizations to share positive stories of Crawford County. She is a Bucyrus High School graduate and holds a degree in public relations from the University of Findlay. Jacobs even held an internship position at the Foundation when she was a college student, so she has come full circle! She currently resides in Bucyrus with her husband Tyler and their two children.

Board members already serving on the Foundation Board are Dr. Pete Maynard (Chair), Dr. Joe Shadeed (Vice-Chair), Caryl Huggins (Secretary), Matt Orians (Treasurer), Chad Birge, Doug Leuthold, Brad Murtiff, Dawn Ratliff, Jennifer Stirm, Sarah Wegesin, and Jeff Zeisler. The Community Foundation for Crawford County is a tax-exempt, public, charitable foundation whose vision is bridging philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life.

