Trump released from hospital Monday evening

(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump was released Monday evening from Water Reed National Military Medical Center, where he has spent the past three nights being treated for COVID-19.

Wearing a suit and a mask, Trump gave a thumbs up sign to cameras and pumped his fist twice as he entered a vehicle that was taking him to Marine One for transport back to the White House.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!” Trump tweeted Monday afternoon. “We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge,” he went on. “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Dr. Sean Conley, Trump’s personal physician, said the president was ready to return to the White House.

“He’s met or exceeded all hospital discharge criteria,” Conley said. “We plan to get him home.”

Trump was admitted to the hospital Friday evening after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including a slight fever, cough and congestion. While there, he was treated with the experimental drug remdesivir, which has shown to be an effective treatment early on after a positive diagnosis, among other therapeutics.

Conley told reporters Monday that it had been 72 hours since the president’s last fever.

“He may not be entirely out of the woods yet,” the doctor said, but added that president’s improved condition enabled a “safe return home.”

Also Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, joining First Lady Melania Trump, presidential advisor Hope Hicks and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien among others who also have tested positive.

Melania Trump told Twitter followers she was feeling good and thanked them for their support.

“My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support!” she tweeted. “I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home.”

Dan McCaleb is the executive editor of The Center Square. He welcomes your comments. Contact Dan at dmccaleb@thecentersquare.com.

