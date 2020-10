GALION — The City of Galion Planning Commission will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 5 p.m. on the second floor of the City Hall. The meeting will be to held to discuss possible changes to chapters 1137.01 and 1137.05 of Galion Codified Ordinances concerning R1-D/Residential Single Family District and also a Conditional Use application for the operation of a tattoo parlor in the Uptown District, 139 Harding Way West.