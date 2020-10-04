Crawford Partnership announces a virtual State of the Vision

BUCYRUS — In response to COVID, and after careful consideration, the team at the Crawford Partnership will host our annual event virtually! We believe this is in the best interest of our attendees, vendors, and the community.

Here is what our virtual event will look like:

At 5:45 p.m. the live stream event will “open”.

Starting at 6 p.m. our community and economic development directors will live stream key highlights from the prior year and decade, a vision and plans for future initiatives, and announce awards of recognition in the following categories: Innovation, Collaboration, Economic Development, Community Development, and CU Lead Alumni Impact.

This year’s presentation, in production with New Day Creative, will include a short feature film entitled “I. Am. Crawford.” The film will provide viewers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at the people, places, and projects that shape the identity of Crawford County, through the lens of the Crawford: 20/20 Vision Plan and will vividly paint a vision for the next decade!

If you had previously registered to attend the event on the original date, we ask that you please register again. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

Each registration is $15 and includes an email with a link to the live stream event & film. If your organization typically purchases a table, we encourage you to register each employee so they can receive a link to their email address and virtually attend!

Registration is open through end-of-business Tuesday, October 20th and the email with the link, password, and information for the live event will be sent Wednesday, October 21st.

Confirmation of your registration(s) will be sent via email to the individual completing the registration form. Prior to the live event, each person who is registered will receive an email with the link & information.

Thank you for your support of the Crawford Partnership!

We look forward to celebrating with you!

Follow this link to register: https://www.crawfordpartnership.org/quality-of-life/2020-state-of-the-vision/

If you have any questions about State of the Vision 2020, email partnership@crawfordpartnership.org or call 419-563-1809.

