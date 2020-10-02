Voting starts next week for Nov. 3 election

GALION — In person voting and voting by mail starts next Tuesday for the 2020 general election. This also is a presidential election so voting is expected to be higher than usual.

Absentee ballots will be mailed out Tuesday for those who have requested them.

There is only one contested Crawford County race on the Nov. 3 ballot.

County voters must select a probate-juvenile court judge. Republican Patrick T. Murphy, of Tiro, was appointed to the post by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine following the March 2020 death of long-time judge Steven D. Eckstein. Eckstein. He hopes to retain that seat. He is running against Galion attorney Debra A. Garverick, a Democrat.

Also for residents of the Galion City Schools district, there is a renewal request to vote on. Galion City Schools is asking voters to renew a five-year, 7.73 mill tax for current expenses.

The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election is Monday, Oct. 5

Voting in person

Vote in-person during early voting hours at:

The Crawford County Board of Elections

112 E. Mansfield St. Suite A, Bucyrus, OH 44820

Week 1: October 6-9

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each weekday (Wednesday through Friday)

Week 2: October 12-16

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday)

Week 3: October 19-25

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 24

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 25.

Week 4: October 26-November 1

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each weekday (Monday through Friday)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 3

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 1

Week of Election Day: November 2

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, November 2.

Election Day: November 3

Polls will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you are a registered voter, and don’t know where to vote, visit the Crawford County Board of Elections website.

Vote by mail

Registered voters have the opportunity to vote in the next election from the convenience of their own homes by requesting an absentee ballot. You can request your ballot for each individual election beginning on January 1st or 90 days before the date of an election, whichever is earlier, but you must complete and submit a separate application for each election in which you want to vote.

Your request must be received by the Crawford County Board of Elections by noon the third day before the election (usually a Saturday). However, you should submit your request as far in advance of the election as possible to ensure there is sufficient time for the board to mail you a ballot and for you to timely return that ballot.

How to request and vote an absentee ballot?

Complete, print and sign the Absentee Ballot Request Form 11-A (English) and return it by mail or in person to:

Crawford County Board of Election

112 E. Mansfield St. Suite A

Bucyrus, OH 44820

You must include the following information:

Your name and voting residence (address)

The mailing address to which you want your ballot sent (if it is different than your voting residence)

Date of birth

Last 4 digits of your Social Security number, or Ohio Drivers License number

The election for which you are requesting a ballot

When will my absentee ballot be returned in the mail?

We will mail your ballot and identification envelope to you after early voting opens (29 days before Election Day). We will include instructions for returning your voted ballot by mail, or you may return it to our office during early voting hours at the Board of Elections.

Vote by mail ballots will be mailed beginning on Tuesday, October 6th, for the 2020 General Election.

If you have questions about your absentee ballot request, you can Check my absentee ballot status or call us at 419-562-8721

How do I return my voted absentee ballot?

To return your ballot you can:

An elector may return an absentee ballot (1) by mail, (2) deliver it personally to the board of elections, or (3) may have a spouse of the elector, the voter the father, mother, father-in-law, mother-in-law, grandfather, grandmother, brother, or sister of the whole or half blood, or the son, daughter, adopting parent, adopted child, stepparent, stepchild, uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece of the elector may deliver it to the board. R.C. 3509.05 (A).

We have a drop box located at the entrance to the courthouse on North Walnut Street.

The return envelope containing your marked ballot must be received by the board of elections prior to the close of the polls (7:30 p.m.) on Election Day, or postmarked no later than the day before the election and received by the board of elections no later than 10 days after the election.

Please note that the U.S. Postal Service (“USPS”) estimates that it may take two to five days for an elector’s voted absentee ballot to be delivered to the board of elections by mail.

Note: No voted ballot may be returned to a board of elections by fax or e-mail. If a voted ballot is returned by fax or e-mail, it will not be accepted, processed, or counted.

How do I know that my absentee ballot has been sent to me or was received by the Board of Elections?

You can click on Check my absentee ballot status on the Crawford County Board of Elections website to track your ballot.

