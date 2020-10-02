President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19

(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump say they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

News broke late Wednesday that Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s senior advisors, had tested positive for COVID-19. Trump tweeted at 10:44 p.m Eastern Standard Time that he and Melania had learned of Hicks’ positive test and had begun a 14-day quarantine.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

Shortly before 1 a.m. EST, Trump confirmed that he and his wife had both tested positive. According to CNN, a memo was sent to reporters around that time from Navy Commander Sean Conley confirming the diagnosis.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump tweeted. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Trump had flown aboard Marine 1 with Hicks earlier in the week.

At 74 years old, Trump is considered at high risk for serious complications from the virus that’s killed more than 200,000 people across the country.

By Cole Lauterbach The Center Square

Cole Lauterbach reports on Illinois and Arizona government and statewide issues for The Center Square. He has produced radio shows for stations in Central Illinois and created award-winning programs for Comcast SportsNet Chicago.

