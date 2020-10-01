Football playoffs: Galion, Rocky River in Round 1; Tigers, Knights, Eagles at home; Crawford earns first-round bye

GALION — The Ohio High School has announced brackets and football playoff information for the 2020 season. Tickets will go on sale next Tuesday.

Galion plays Rocky River Oct. 10

In the opening round. The Tigers, the No. 16 seed, will play Rocky River Lutheran West, the No. 17 seed. at Galion. on Saturday, Oct. 10. Both teams are currently 2-3 this season.

The winner of the Galion/Rocky River game will play top-seeded Bellevue on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

With 24 teams in the bracket, eight teams received byes. Shelby is the No. 2 seed.

Here is a link to the Division IV, Region 14 bracket

Other Oct. 10 games include Ontario vs Vermilion, Milan Edison vs. Clear Fork, Port Clinton vs. Sandusky Perkins, Rossford vs. Wooster Triway, Oberlin Firelands vs. Upper Sandusky, Bryan vs. Lorain Clearview, and Clyde vs. Sheffield Brookside.

Other first round byes in Division 14 are Kenton, No. 8; LaGrange Keystone, No. 4; Van Wert, No. 5; Napoleon, No. 7; Huron, No. 3; and Wauseon, No. 6.

Colonel Crawford earns first round bye

In Division VI, Region 22, Colonel Crawford was awarded a No. 2 seed and received a first-round bye.

Oct. 17, the Eagles will play the winner of an Oct. 10 game between Seneca East and Delta in North Robinson.

Here is a link to the Region 22 bracket.

Northmor plays Loudonville on Oct. 10

The Knights are the No. 15 seed in Division VI, Region 23 and are scheduled to play host to Loudonville, the No. 18 seed at Northmor.

The winner of that game will play at No. 2 seeded Centerburg on Oct. 17.

Beverly Fort Frye is the No. 1 seed in that Region

Mount Gilead is the No. 24 seed and plays No. 9 Seed Lore City Buckeye Trail on Oct. 10. The winner of that game plays the winner between Columbus Africentric and KIP Columbus on Oct. 17.

Here is a link to the Region 23 bracket.

Crestline is in Division VII, Region 25

The Bulldogs do not appear on the bracket released Thursday by the OHSAA

Here is a link to the Region 25 bracket.

Playoff information

Playoffs begin October 9-10 for 648 schools.

The brackets and other playoff information are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020/2020-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

In a normal season, 224 schools qualify for the playoffs, with eight schools from each of 28 regions earning a bid through the OHSAA’s Harbin computer ratings system, which will not be used this season. However, this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the playoffs will begin in Week 7 (Oct. 9-10) and all teams could opt in.

Ticketing process

The OHSAA will send playoff ticketing guidelines and information to schools on Friday and will meet virtually with all playoff schools on Monday morning to discuss. According the latest order from the Ohio Department of Health and the Governor, only 15 percent of the stadium’s permanent seating capacity are permitted to attend games, unless the site has been approved for a variance by the Ohio Department of Health. Note that the home team can have its band in attendance for its games, while both teams can have cheerleaders.

All playoff tickets will be sold online through www.OHSAA.org/tickets and will be available starting Tuesday, October 6.

Playoff schedule and format

Earlier this week, the head coaches in each region voted to determine the seeding in their region. On Thursday, the OHSAA placed teams on brackets according to the seeds. Many of the higher seeds will have a first-round bye in most regions.

Divisions, I, II, III and VII will play on Friday nights. Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday nights. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

For each game through at least the regional semifinals, the higher seeded team will have the first opportunity to host the game. If the higher seeded team cannot host, the other team will host the game. The OHSAA will determine sites for the regional finals, state semifinals and state championships. If a team is unable to play a playoff game on the assigned day according to the bracket, its opponent will advance on the bracket.

Schools eliminated from the OHSAA playoffs or that chose not to enter the playoffs have the option to schedule additional regular season contests through Saturday, November 14 (maximum of 10 regular season contests permitted).

State championship games

The Division I state championship game will be played Friday, November 13. The specific dates and times for the state championship games in Divisions II through VII will be announced at a later date, but will be played within the November 19-22 date range. Sites will be announced at a later date, as well, but it is unlikely that all seven games will be played at the same venue. There will be no state championship games that happen simultaneously, as each game will have its own time slot.

Tigers, Knights, Eagles at home in first games; Crawford earns first-round bye