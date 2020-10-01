Galion dominates in D-II sectional golf

HURON — Galion’s boys golf team dominated the action Thursday during Division II sectional golf play at Thunderbird Hills Golf Course in Huron.

The Tigers won the team title with a score of 310, 31 strokes better than the second place team. Galion’s top four golfers all finished among the top ten in winning another sectional crown.

Galion senior Spencer Keller was the tournament medalist with his score of 36 37-73. Teammate Matthew McMullen, also a senior, was one stroke back at 36 38-74; Sophomore Nick McMullen was fifth overall with a 40 40-80 and senior Bronson Dalenberg was one of four players tied for ninth with a round of 41 42-83.

Galion Tiger junior Max Longwell had the 22nd best score in the field. But his score of 40 47-87 was not included in he Tigers’ team total.

The Tigers are looking for a fourth-straight trip to the state golf tournament. In the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, the team won a fourth straight MOAC title this year and have not been been beaten in an MOAC dual match in more than four years.

The district tournament is next Thursday at Sycamore Spring Golf Course in Findlay. Teams start teeing off at 10 a.m.

Also at Huron on Thursday, Sandusky Perkins was second in the team standings with a 341, followed by Shelby with a 343. Clear Fork was fourth with a team score of 347. The top three teams and top four individual scores — not on an advancing team — advanced to Sycamore Springs.

Ontario’s Ryan Chapman was third overall, with a 78 and advanced, as did Bellvue’s Hudson Strayer (79), Willard’s Trey Mock (81) and Huron’s Danny Demos (83).

Buckeye Central advances in D-III

CRESTLINE — At Valley View Golf course Thursday, Buckeye Central advanced to the district tournament next week at Stone Ridge Golf Course in Bowling Green with a third-place score of 378. New London also had a 378, but the Bucks won the tiebreaker.

Seneca East won the team title with a 338, Mohawk was second at 377. The top three teams and three individuals — not on a qualifying team — all advanced. Individual golfers who advanced were Carter Eible of New London (83), Sam Whipple of New Riegel (84) and Grady Jackson of Bucyrus (90).

Buckeye Central scores were Kaiden Vaughn (89), Tyler Rose (94), Logan Niese (96) and Alex Kanney (99). Casey Geissman’s 100 was the drop score.

Bucyrus was sixth with a 379. Scores were Gavin O’Connell (101), Grady Jackson (89), Karson Kimmel (90), Kael Scott (12) and Trenton Hardy (116).

Colonel Crawford was seventh in the team standings with scores by Brennan Hamilton (92), Caleb Christman (97), Seth Lohr (103), Cole Zenger (114) and Clyer Hoepf (169).

Crestline was 12th, with scores by Geoffrey Tadda (94), Nick Huber (116), Blake Guiler (127), Josh Hall (131) and Dkyler Zeger (167).

Central District D-III sectional

MARYSVILLE — Northmor’s Grant Bentley and Mount Gilead’s Steven Street each advanced as individuals to next week’s Division III districtgolf tournament in Denison with rounds of 83 on Thursday at Darby Creek Golf Course in the sectional tournament.

At Darby Creek, the top six teams and top six individuals — not on a qualifying team — advanced.

Worthington Christian won the team title to advance, as did Centerburg, Fairbanks, Newark Catholic, Wellington and Grandview Heights.

Northmor was ninth as a team with scores by Bentley (83), Ethan Branch (102), Preston Harbolt(104), Logan Mariotti (124) and Ryan Diehl (145).

Mount Gilead did not field a complete team.

