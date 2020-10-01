Lady Eagles advance to district golf tournament, Galion 10th at D-II event at Valley View

GALION — Colonel Crawford’s girls golf team advanced to the district golf tournament next week at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay by finishing third in the team standings at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Valley View.

The Division II district tournament starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Huron won the team title on Tuesday with a team total of 378; Edison was second at 383 and Colonel Crawford third with a team score of 387.

The Lady Eagles were led by freshman Lucy Myers, who turned in a round of 93. Juniors Katie Hanft shot (94), Katie Reynolds (98) and Chelsea Daubenspeck (102) also scored. Sophomore Sophie Beck’115 115 was dropped.

Galion was 10th in the team scores. Scores included 115 by sophomore Ellexia Ratcliff; 121 by Julia Connor; 127 by Izzie Willacker and 133 by Ava Niedermier. Junior Missy VonHoupe’s 139 was dropped.

Shelby junior Nicole Jones was the medalist with a 77, seven strokes better than the second place finisher. Teammate Gillian Stumbo, a senior, also advanced as an individual to the district meet with a score of 87, and Mansfield St. Peter’s junior Danielle Powell shot 90, to advance also.

Galion, with not a single senior on the team, finished the year with a dual record of 5-6.

“We exceeded a lot of expectations this year,” said coach Alan Conner. “We were 10 strokes better on average per match than last season, and since the start of the season, we’re six strokes better as a team.”

Conner said that while all his team expectations weren’t achieved, he was happy with the progress the team made, and is confident all his players will be back next season.

“I hoped we had played better in the bigger tournaments,” he said. “We didn’t seem to have that sense of urgency Tuesday. Those are the things we’ll work on next year. We want to do better in the conference meet and at sectionals.”

