Ohio pushes for more military, federal jobs

(The Center Square) – Ohio continues to push to increase military and federal jobs in the state with roundtable discussions in several locations, including Cleveland ahead of Tuesday’s presidential debate there.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef made the rounds to underscore what Ohio can offer in defense manufacturing and workforce programs.

Senate President Larry Obhof was part of the program in Youngstown.

“Ohio is known for our commitment to the nation’s military and to those who serve,” Obhof said. “We have worked hard to protect our current military installations, attract new opportunities and provide a welcoming home for our military families and veterans. I appreciate the support and expertise JobsOhio provides our state and communities in this effort.”

Military and the federal sector employ more than 90,000 in Ohio at over 30 installations across the state. Ohio is home to the nation’s second-largest Air Guard in Toledo and the NASA Gleen Research Center in Cleveland.

NASA recently released its first agencywide economic-impact study that detailed all NASA activities across the country in an effort to understand how the U.S. economy benefited from lunar and Mars exploration efforts.

Ohio ranked eighth in the nation in total number of NASA jobs with 11,139. California was first at 60,725, followed by Texas (40,321), Alabama (35,768), Maryland (35,363), Florida (33,093), Virginia (27,097) and Colorado (22,851).

The agency’s economic output for Ohio is $2.3 billion annually.

Also, Gov. Mike DeWine recently asked President Donald Trump to establish the U.S. Space Command headquarters in Dayton. The headquarters are expected to house 1,400 military and civilan jobs.

Ohio recently received a $5 million U.S. Defense Department grant to improve defense manufacturing and train state workers for next-generation jobs. That grant went along with the state being named as a Defense Manufacturing Community.

By J.D. Davidson The Center Square

An Ohio native, J.D. Davidson is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience in newspapers in Ohio, Georgia, Alabama and Texas. He has served as a reporter, editor, managing editor and publisher.

An Ohio native, J.D. Davidson is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience in newspapers in Ohio, Georgia, Alabama and Texas. He has served as a reporter, editor, managing editor and publisher.