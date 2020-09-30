Mount Gilead Schools seeks community input on next superintendent

MOUNT GILEAD — There will be two Community Forums open to anyone in the Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools community on Oct. 15.

The goal is to seek input from the community on the characteristics, skills, and experience the Board of Education should consider in evaluating candidates for the district’s next superintendent.

Everyone is encouraged to attend either of the two sessions, and the Board of Education welcomes written and oral input.

Social distancing will be maintained, and participants must wear masks.

Both sessions will be held in the gymnasium in the Mount Gilead Schools Administration Building located at 145 North Cherry Street.

The first session will be held at 10:30 a.m., and a second identical session will meet at 6:30 p.m.

Each session will last approximately 60 minutes and will be facilitated by the search consultants from K12 Business Consulting, which is assisting the Board of Education with the superintendent search.

Please attend and provide your input on this important decision. You will be able to participate by giving input verbally and in written form, according to the Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools District Board of Education.