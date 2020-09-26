Harding Way paving project starts Monday; intermittent road closure, no-parking areas should be expected

GALION — The resurfacing project for Harding Way (State Route 19) within the Galion city limits begins on Monday, Sept. 28. The contractor will begin milling of the existing pavement at the west end, near the intersection with Evans Drive. Work will progress east in short segments across all of Harding Way. The contractor will reach the uptowne district by the middle of the week.

A second crew will begin pouring asphalt the week of Oct. 5, weather permitting. Nov. 6 is the estimated completion date.

One lane of traffic will be maintained during the project but drivers should expect delays. Access to driveways and intersections will be kept open as much as possible, but brief periods of closure will occur.

On street parking will be prohibited during work hours within the construction zones. However, please remember businesses on Harding Way will remain open during the project. Drivers may use parking on side streets or check with individual businesses for other designated parking.

The project is part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Urban Paving Program, which directs Federal transportation dollars toward the maintenance of state routes within municipalities.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_road-construction-road-work-orange-barrel-generic.jpg